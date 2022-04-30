PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Maria Fantetti, from Cincinnati, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fires an M9 pistol during a live fire exercise, April 30. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 23:42
|Photo ID:
|7168901
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-MT581-1040
|Resolution:
|3412x2066
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT