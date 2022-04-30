USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Nava, from Chicago gives directions to Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Maria Fantetti, from Cincinnati, both assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a live fire exercise, April 30. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

