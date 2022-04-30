USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2022) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) fire M9 pistols during a live fire exercise, April 30. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 23:42
|Photo ID:
|7168900
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-MT581-1098
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
