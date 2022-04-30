USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Live Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2022) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Vinson, from Blue Ridge, N.C., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) asseses a target during a live fire exercise, April 30. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
