114th Student Flight familiarization with weapons

Ellie Anderson, 114th Fighter Wing Student Flight member, practices placement of a M4 carbine rifle in the pocket of her shoulder during a weapons familiarization training at Joe Foss Field, April 30, 2022. The 114th Student Flight program was established to prepare enlisted members with military skills needed during basic military training prior to their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US