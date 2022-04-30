114th Student Flight familiarization with weapons

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart | South Dakota Air National Guard Master Sgt. Mandy Jongeward, left, security forces...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart | South Dakota Air National Guard Master Sgt. Mandy Jongeward, left, security forces flight sergeant, 114th Fighter Wing, identifies parts of the M4 carbine for student flight member Ellie Anderson, right, during a weapons familiarization training at Joe Foss Field, April 30, 2022. . The 114th Student Flight program was established to prepare enlisted members with military skills needed during basic military training prior to their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart) see less | View Image Page

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Defenders with the 114th Security Forces Squadron, 114th Fighter Wing, help prepare Student Flight for basic training with weapons familiarization at Joe Foss Field, April 30.



For many new airmen, joining the military comes with an abundance of first experiences. During April’s unit training assembly, the Security Forces Squadron welcomed the unit’s 18 student flight members into their weapons cleaning room for hands-on weapons familiarization.



The 114th Student Flight program aims to prepare newly enlisted members with military skills they will receive during their basic military training at Lackland AFB, Texas, in hopes of making their transition from civilians to airmen easier.



For Esther Christion, a member of the 114th Fighter Wing’s Student Flight, the familiarization and safe handling of the M-4 Carbine rifle was her first exposure to a firearm, ever.



“It was scary,” said Christion. “I didn’t know the name of any of the parts on the gun or even how to hold it.”



Christion stated she left the training with a solid understanding of weapons safety, a basic understanding of the weapon system’s nomenclature and even confidence in holding the rifle.



“It will definitely help me when I go to basic training just knowing the parts,” said Christion.