114th Student Flight familiarization with weapons

South Dakota Air National Guard Master Sgt. Mandy Jongeward, security forces flight sergeant, 114th Fighter Wing, identifies parts of the M4 carbine for student flight members Ellie Anderson, left, Ellen Boomgarden, center, and Ether Christion, right, during a weapons familiarization training at Joe Foss Field, April 30, 2022. . The 114th Student Flight program was established to prepare enlisted members with military skills needed during basic military training prior to their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US