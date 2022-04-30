114th Student Flight familiarization with weapons

Ellen Boomgarden, left, and Ether Christion, right, Student Flight members with the 114th Fighter wing, handle a M4 carbine rifle during a weapons familiarization training at Joe Foss Field, April 30, 2022. The 114th Student Flight program was established to prepare enlisted members with military skills needed during basic military training prior to their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

