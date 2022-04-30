Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Student Flight familiarization with weapons [Image 4 of 6]

    114th Student Flight familiarization with weapons

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ellen Boomgarden, left, and Ether Christion, right, Student Flight members with the 114th Fighter wing, handle a M4 carbine rifle during a weapons familiarization training at Joe Foss Field, April 30, 2022. The 114th Student Flight program was established to prepare enlisted members with military skills needed during basic military training prior to their departure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Student Flight familiarization with weapons [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M4 Carbine
    Security Forces
    National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    Student Flight
    114th Fighter Wing

