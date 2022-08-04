Realistic cash adds training benefits, ‘pucker factor’

Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, compares new Operational Training Team training currency against real U.S. currency in the OST’s storage room at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis April 8, 2022. The very few differences between real U.S. dollars and the new fake ones are a few markings and phrases integrated into the training currency, making training more realistic. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

