    Realistic cash adds training benefits, ‘pucker factor’ [Image 2 of 7]

    Realistic cash adds training benefits, ‘pucker factor’

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    More than $1 million in training currency sits in the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Operational Support Team’s storage room at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis April 8, 2022. The OST recently acquire the new training money at a fraction of its training value to train and evaluate Army finance and comptroller units around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7168715
    VIRIN: 220408-A-IM476-3040
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    This work, Realistic cash adds training benefits, 'pucker factor', by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Realistic movie cash adds training benefits, &lsquo;pucker factor&rsquo;

    money
    finance
    training
    OST
    USAFMCOM

