Realistic cash adds training benefits, ‘pucker factor’

Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth F. Law, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, inspect new Operational Training Team training currency as Lt. Col. Wayne Hirt, USAFMCOM OST director, looks on at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis April 8, 2022. The OST provides subject matter expertise and support to finance and comptroller units throughout their entire deployment cycle and evaluates their ability to meet their standards for training proficiency and prepare for multi-domain operations during large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

