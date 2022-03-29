More than $1 million in training currency sits in the U.S. Army Financial Management Command’s Operational Support Team’s storage room at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis April 8, 2022. The OST recently acquire the new training money at a fraction of its training value to train and evaluate Army finance and comptroller units around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7168714 VIRIN: 220408-A-IM476-3039 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.37 MB Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Realistic cash adds training benefits, ‘pucker factor’ [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.