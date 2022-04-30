Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Week M203 Training

    Warfighter Week M203 Training

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training event during warfighter week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2022. Warfighter week is a week-long training event to ensure familiarity with ground operations and technical proficiency, providing liaison assets to foreign countries across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7168666
    VIRIN: 220430-M-YN720-023
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighter Week M203 Training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2d ANGLICO

