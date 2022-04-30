U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training event during warfighter week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2022. Warfighter week is a week-long training event to ensure familiarity with ground operations and technical proficiency, providing liaison assets to foreign countries across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7168653
|VIRIN:
|220430-M-EL775-307
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighter Week M203 Training [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Joshua Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
