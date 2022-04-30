Warfighter Week M203 Training

U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training event during warfighter week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 30, 2022. Warfighter week is a week-long training event to ensure familiarity with ground operations and technical proficiency, providing liaison assets to foreign countries across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Davis)

