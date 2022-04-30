U.S. Marines with 2d Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a simulated force-on-force training event during warfighter week on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 28, 2022. Warfighter week is a week-long training event to ensure familiarity with ground operations and technical proficiency, providing liaison assets to foreign countries across all domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joshua Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7168669 VIRIN: 220430-M-YN720-246 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.95 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warfighter Week M203 Training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.