A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2022 after a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania. Since 2014, the NATO Alliance has implemented assurance measures through enhanced Air Policing, with the goal to secure regional stability and assure Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 12:25 Photo ID: 7168590 VIRIN: 220430-F-SS755-0065 Resolution: 4582x2578 Size: 7 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons return from Romania [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.