    F-16 Fighting Falcons return from Romania [Image 3 of 3]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons return from Romania

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2022 after a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania. Since 2014, the NATO Alliance has implemented assurance measures through enhanced Air Policing, with the goal to secure regional stability and assure Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Partnership
    Air Policing
    NATO Alliance
    Saber Nation

