F-16 Fighting Falcons return from Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, lands at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2022. The F-16 aircraft as well as personnel and support equipment from the 480th FS have been at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, since early February 2022 in an effort to enhance NATO’s collective defense posture and support the enduring Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

