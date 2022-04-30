Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcons return from Romania [Image 2 of 3]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons return from Romania

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, prepare to land at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2022. The 480th FS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission due to tensions in the region earlier this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    partnership
    NATO Alliance
    480th EFS
    Enhanced Air Policing

