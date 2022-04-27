U.S. Army Soldiers within the U.S. Army Military Intelligence field, brief their Kuwait Land Forces counterparts during the 100th Key Leader Engagement at the KLF Headquarters on April 27, 2022. KLE’s aid commanders and diplomats alike in furthering their objectives by establishing productive relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7168443 VIRIN: 220427-A-QS731-1126 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.