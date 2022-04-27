USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE

U.S. Army Soldiers within the U.S. Army Military Intelligence field, brief their Kuwait Land Forces counterparts during the 100th Key Leader Engagement at the KLF Headquarters on April 27, 2022. KLE’s aid commanders and diplomats alike in furthering their objectives by establishing productive relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 07:33
|Photo ID:
|7168443
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-QS731-1126
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
