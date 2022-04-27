Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE [Image 2 of 4]

    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE

    KUWAIT

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. William China 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Col. Joshua Fulmer, U.S. Army Central Military Intelligence, introduces the Kuwait Land Forces to his team during the 100th Key Leader Engagement on April 27, 2022 at the Kuwait Land Forces Headquarters. KLE’s are about strategic communication that occurs internally and externally within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 07:33
    Photo ID: 7168441
    VIRIN: 220427-A-QS731-1222
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE
    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE
    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE
    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    3rd Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT