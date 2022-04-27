USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE

U.S. Army Col. Joshua Fulmer, U.S. Army Central Military Intelligence, introduces the Kuwait Land Forces to his team during the 100th Key Leader Engagement on April 27, 2022 at the Kuwait Land Forces Headquarters. KLE’s are about strategic communication that occurs internally and externally within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).

