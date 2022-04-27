USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Frank Stanley, U.S. Army Central Military Intelligence, shakes Kuwait Land Forces Lt. Col. Salabah’s hand during the 100th Key Leader Engagement on April 27, 2022 at the Kuwait Land Forces Headquarters. KLE’s are professional interactions between unit leadership and key power figures with our host partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).

