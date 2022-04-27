The U.S. Army Central Military Intelligence team pose for a group photo with the Kuwait Land Forces on April 27, 2022 at the Kuwait Land Forces Headquarters. Key Leader Engagements (KLE’s) are ultimately about building personal relationships that contribute to achieving a desired end state. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7168442 VIRIN: 220427-A-QS731-1178 Resolution: 5037x3358 Size: 1.31 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.