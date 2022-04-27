Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE [Image 3 of 4]

    USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE

    KUWAIT

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. William China 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The U.S. Army Central Military Intelligence team pose for a group photo with the Kuwait Land Forces on April 27, 2022 at the Kuwait Land Forces Headquarters. Key Leader Engagements (KLE’s) are ultimately about building personal relationships that contribute to achieving a desired end state. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William China, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT 100th Military Intelligence KLE [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Camp Arifjan
    3rd Army

