Fairchild Holocaust Remembrance and Education Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Capt. Quanika Bynum, 92nd Air Refueling Wing chaplain, gives closing remarks to the attendants of the Holocaust remembrance and education ceremony in the base chapel at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 28, 2022. Although the majority of deaths from the Holocaust happened in 1941-1945, the persecution of Jews by the Nazi regime started in 1933. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

