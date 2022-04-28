Fairchild Holocaust Remembrance and Education Ceremony

Rebekah Trunkey and Emanny Trunkey perform a Jewish melody that Rebekah learned in her childhood in remembrance of Holocaust victims during a Holocaust remembrance event in the base chapel at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 28, 2022.The Holocaust was the systematic killing of over 6 million European Jews and those that defied the Nazis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

