Fairchild Holocaust Remembrance and Education Ceremony

Bill Miller, Jewish Pastor, delivers a sermon about the remembrance of the Holocaust and the importance of not forgetting what happened during that time during a Holocaust remembrance event in the base chapel at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 28, 2022.The Holocaust was the systematic killing of over 6 million European Jews and those that defied the Nazis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
