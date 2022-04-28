Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Holocaust Remembrance and Education Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Fairchild Holocaust Remembrance and Education Ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 92nd Air Refueling Wing vice commander, delivers opening comments for the Holocaust remembrance and education ceremony in the base chapel at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 28, 2022. Although the majority of deaths from the Holocaust happened in 1941-1945, the persecution of Jews by the Nazi regime started in 1933. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

