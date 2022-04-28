Fairchild Holocaust Remembrance and Education Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Marshall, 92nd Air Refueling Wing vice commander, delivers opening comments for the Holocaust remembrance and education ceremony in the base chapel at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 28, 2022. Although the majority of deaths from the Holocaust happened in 1941-1945, the persecution of Jews by the Nazi regime started in 1933. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 16:52
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
