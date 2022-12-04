A member of the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a snow plow to clear the flight line during a blizzard at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., April 12, 2022. During inclement weather, the team works day and night to clear the snow and restore functionality to the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:29 Photo ID: 7167967 VIRIN: 220412-F-IH091-1029 Resolution: 7815x4648 Size: 5.41 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dirt Boyz work tirelessly to clear airfield amidst blizzard [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.