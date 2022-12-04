Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A member of the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a snow plow to clear the flight line during a blizzard at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., April 12, 2022.  During inclement weather, the team works day and night to clear the snow and restore functionality to the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirt Boyz work tirelessly to clear airfield amidst blizzard [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

