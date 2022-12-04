A member of the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a snow plow to clear the flight line during a blizzard at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., April 12, 2022. During inclement weather, the team works day and night to clear the snow and restore functionality to the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 16:29
|Photo ID:
|7167966
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-IH091-944
|Resolution:
|5427x3618
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dirt Boyz work tirelessly to clear airfield amidst blizzard [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dirt Boyz work tirelessly to clear airfield amidst blizzard
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT