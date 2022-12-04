A member of the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron operates a snow broom to clear the flight line during a blizzard at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., April 12, 2022. The base received nearly a foot of snow in less than 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:29 Photo ID: 7167963 VIRIN: 220412-F-IH091-910 Resolution: 5210x3469 Size: 1.58 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dirt Boyz work tirelessly to clear airfield amidst blizzard [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.