Dirt Boyz work tirelessly to clear airfield amidst blizzard

Senior Airman Phillip Dickens, 319th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and construction equipment journeyman, operates a snow plow to clear the flight line during a blizzard at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., April 12, 2022. When it snows, the 319 CES “Dirt Boyz” clear the flight line to ensure it is operable for the launch and recovery of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

