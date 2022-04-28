Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Europe [Image 5 of 5]

    Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Europe

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard depart on a plane for a deployment to Europe near midnight from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, April 29, 2022. The goal of the deployment is to support the NATO Air Policing mission and is part of a series of standard U.S. rotations in the European Area of Operations. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7167466
    VIRIN: 220428-Z-RJ808-3144
    Resolution: 5448x3632
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Europe [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Deployment
    Vermont Air National Guard

