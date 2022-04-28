Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard board a plane for a deployment to Europe near midnight from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, April 29, 2022. The goal of the deployment is to support the NATO Air Policing mission and is part of a series of standard U.S. rotations in the European Area of Operations. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 13:17
|Photo ID:
|7167462
|VIRIN:
|220428-Z-RJ808-3134
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Europe [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Europe
