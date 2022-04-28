Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Europe

U.S. Air Force Colonel David Shevchik, commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, shakes hands with members of the 158th Fighter Wing at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, April 29, 2022. The members are deploying in support of the NATO Air Policing mission and is part of a series of standard U.S. rotations in the European Area of Operations. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

