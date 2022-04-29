Vermont Air National Guard Deploys to Europe

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri | Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard depart on a plane for a deployment to...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri | Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard depart on a plane for a deployment to Europe near midnight from the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, April 29, 2022. The goal of the deployment is to support the NATO Air Policing mission and is part of a series of standard U.S. rotations in the European Area of Operations. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (April 29, 2022) - Airmen from the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing deployed to Europe early this morning to support the NATO air policing mission.



"We are proud to send our Airmen to support the collective defense of our allies and partners," said Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, the adjutant general of Vermont. "This deployment demonstrates some of the strategic capabilities the Vermont Air National Guard can provide to the nation when needed."



These regular deployments, part of a series of standard U.S. rotations in the European Area of Operations, are part of the U.S. commitment to training and interoperability with our European allies.



"Being called upon only four months out of conversion to an operational F-35 fighter wing is a testament to our team, their professionalism, commitment and proven capabilities," said Air Force Col. David Shevchik, commander of the 158th Fighter Wing. "It is when we are needed most that we are at our best. The Green Mountain Boys are ready and proud to answer this call, and we're grateful for the support of our families, employers and communities."



The Vermont Air National Guard has deployed several times in support of the Global War on Terrorism, most recently in 2016. During 9/11, the Vermont Air National Guard rapidly mobilized to provide area security patrols over New York City, a mission they maintained for over 120 consecutive days. This short-term deployment is conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and although temporary in nature, they are prudent measures to increase readiness and enhance NATOs collective defense during this period of uncertainty.



Please direct any questions regarding the 158th Fighter Wing's deployment to U.S. Europe Command Public Affairs:



* Duty eucom.stuttgart.ecpa.mbx.duty-office@mail.mil

* DSN (324) 412-8341/9340; Comm. +49 (0) 711-7080-8341/9340