CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force’s Regional Command-East host German and Polish Soldiers during an M17 service pistol qualification on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 28, 2022. The German and Polish contingents are two of twenty-seven NATO partners serving alongside U.S. troops in Kosovo working towards the same mission of securing a safe environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7166874
|VIRIN:
|220428-Z-ZK819-1307
|Resolution:
|5592x3994
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers
