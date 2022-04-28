116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo –U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East assist German and Polish Soldiers with zeroing M4 rifles during a rifle qualification range on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 28, 2022. The German and Polish contingents are two of twenty-seven NATO partners serving alongside U.S. troops in Kosovo, working towards the same mission of securing a safe environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

