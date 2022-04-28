116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Sgt. Jessey McDaniel, right, an infantryman assigned to one of Kosovo Force Regional Command East’s liaison monitoring teams, assists a German Soldier with zeroing an M4 rifle during a rifle qualification range on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 28, 2022. The German contingent, one of the NATO partners serving alongside U.S. troops in Kosovo, was invited to qualify with U.S. weapons after U.S. troops qualified on German weapons weeks prior. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

