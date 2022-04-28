Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers [Image 1 of 5]

    116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Sgt. Jessey McDaniel, right, an infantryman assigned to one of Kosovo Force Regional Command East’s liaison monitoring teams, assists a German Soldier with zeroing an M4 rifle during a rifle qualification range on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 28, 2022. The German contingent, one of the NATO partners serving alongside U.S. troops in Kosovo, was invited to qualify with U.S. weapons after U.S. troops qualified on German weapons weeks prior. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss, 138th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    116th IBCT hosts shooting qualifications for German, Polish Soldiers

    NATO
    KFOR
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

