220429-N-EJ241-1012



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher O. Lane, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, is presented a Flag Letter of Commendation by Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia during awards at quarters. Lane received the letter in recognition for his outstanding duties as a member of NSF Diego Garcia, which led to his selection as Junior Sailor of the Quarter for fiscal year 2022’s first quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 07:52 Photo ID: 7166754 VIRIN: 220429-N-EJ241-1012 Resolution: 3572x2657 Size: 2.41 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.