220429-N-EJ241-1005



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2022) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexander D. Deleon receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia during awards at quarters. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 07:52 Photo ID: 7166751 VIRIN: 220429-N-EJ241-1005 Resolution: 3695x2903 Size: 1.63 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.