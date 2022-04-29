NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April

220429-N-EJ241-1010
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Richard A. Pence III, assigned to Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division (NMC EAD) Detachment Okinawa Annex Diego Garcia, is presented a Flag Letter of Commendation by Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia during awards at quarters. Pence received the letter in recognition for his outstanding duties as a member of NMC EAD Detachment Okinawa Annex Diego Garcia, which led to his selection as Sailor of the Quarter for fiscal year 2022’s first quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
