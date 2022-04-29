Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April [Image 4 of 7]

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220429-N-EJ241-1010

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Richard A. Pence III, assigned to Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division (NMC EAD) Detachment Okinawa Annex Diego Garcia, is presented a Flag Letter of Commendation by Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia during awards at quarters. Pence received the letter in recognition for his outstanding duties as a member of NMC EAD Detachment Okinawa Annex Diego Garcia, which led to his selection as Sailor of the Quarter for fiscal year 2022’s first quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    VIRIN: 220429-N-EJ241-1010
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOQ
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AAQ
    FLOC

