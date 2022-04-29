Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April [Image 6 of 7]

    NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220429-N-EJ241-1014

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 29, 2022) – Edward F. Chew, a civilian contractor assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, receives a Senior Civilian of the Quarter award from Capt. Richard D. Payne, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia during awards at quarters. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    VIRIN: 220429-N-EJ241-1014
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Awards at Quarters - April [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSF Diego Garcia
    AAQ
    Senior Civilian of the Quarter

