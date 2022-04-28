MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Ashley, a squad leader with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, establishes a security position during an on and off drill in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s ground and aviation combat elements conducted on and off drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region.

Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Hometown: EFLAND, NC, US