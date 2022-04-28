U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Ashley, a squad leader with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, establishes a security position during an on and off drill in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s ground and aviation combat elements conducted on and off drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 21:35
|Photo ID:
|7166380
|VIRIN:
|220428-M-VN506-1094
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Hometown:
|EFLAND, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird! [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
