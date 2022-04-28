U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, board an MV-22 Osprey during an on and off drill in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s ground and aviation combat elements conducted on and off drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 21:34
|Photo ID:
|7166377
|VIRIN:
|220428-M-VN506-1061
|Resolution:
|4175x2783
|Size:
|955.38 KB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird! [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
