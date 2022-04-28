U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, board an MV-22 Osprey during an on and off drill in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s ground and aviation combat elements conducted on and off drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 21:34 Photo ID: 7166377 VIRIN: 220428-M-VN506-1061 Resolution: 4175x2783 Size: 955.38 KB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird! [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.