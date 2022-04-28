Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird! [Image 3 of 5]

    MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Ashley, a squad leader, and Cpl. Dillon McCorkle, a squad leader with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, disembark from a MV-22 Osprey during an on and off drill in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s ground and aviation combat elements conducted on and off drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7166379
    VIRIN: 220428-M-VN506-1074
    Resolution: 4740x3160
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Hometown: EFLAND, NC, US
    Hometown: PENDLETON, OR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird! [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!
    MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!
    MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!
    MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!
    MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    MV-22 Osprey
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin
    MRF-D
    MRF-D 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT