MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jeremiah Ashley, a squad leader, and Cpl. Dillon McCorkle, a squad leader with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, disembark from a MV-22 Osprey during an on and off drill in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s ground and aviation combat elements conducted on and off drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Location: DARWIN, NT, AU