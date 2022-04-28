MRF-D 22: 3/7, Off the Bird!

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jared Drapeau, an assistant gunner, and Lance Cpl. Todd Peterson Jr., a gunner with 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, prepare to conduct an on and off drill from a MV-22 Osprey in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 28, 2022. MRF-D 22’s ground and aviation combat elements conducted on and off drills to increase their ability to respond to crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Frank Webb)

