Tech. Sgt. Julius Holmes assigned to the 355th Electronic Maintenance Squadron participates in multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training equipped Airmen from various career fields to take on expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties, ultimately enhancing their ability to maintain a ready and agile force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:24 Photo ID: 7166326 VIRIN: 220428-F-CL785-1083 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.1 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-capable Airmen training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.