    Multi-capable Airmen training [Image 9 of 14]

    Multi-capable Airmen training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing perform entry control point procedures during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. ECP procedures are some of the many components that are included in MCA training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    TAGS

    readiness
    MCA
    355th Wing
    agile combat employment
    dynamic wing
    multi-capable airmen training

