    Multi-capable Airmen training [Image 10 of 14]

    Multi-capable Airmen training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Wing poses for a photo during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. Airmen at DM from various career fields are required to complete 2 weeks of MCA training, which equips them with expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7166325
    VIRIN: 220428-F-CL785-1079
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-capable Airmen training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    MCA
    355th Wing
    agile combat employment
    dynamic wing
    multi-capable airmen training

