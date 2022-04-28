A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Wing poses for a photo during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. Airmen at DM from various career fields are required to complete 2 weeks of MCA training, which equips them with expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 20:24
|Photo ID:
|7166325
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-CL785-1079
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
