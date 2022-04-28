A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Wing poses for a photo during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. Airmen at DM from various career fields are required to complete 2 weeks of MCA training, which equips them with expeditionary skills outside of their regular job duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:24 Photo ID: 7166325 VIRIN: 220428-F-CL785-1079 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.76 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Multi-capable Airmen training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.