    Multi-capable Airmen training [Image 14 of 14]

    Multi-capable Airmen training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Jeffrey Ludwikoski, 355th Security Forces Squadron trainer, instructs entry control point strategies during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training exercised elements of agile combat employment, enabling these Airmen to operate from austere locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7166329
    VIRIN: 220428-F-CL785-1100
    Resolution: 5102x3395
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-capable Airmen training [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    MCA
    355th Wing
    agile combat employment
    dynamic wing
    multi-capable airmen training

