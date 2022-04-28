Jeffrey Ludwikoski, 355th Security Forces Squadron trainer, instructs entry control point strategies during multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force, Arizona, April 28, 2022. This MCA training exercised elements of agile combat employment, enabling these Airmen to operate from austere locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

